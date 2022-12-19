Birthdays
Martinsville Walmart evacuated Sunday due to threat

(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Walmart at 976 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville was evacuated due to a threat placed to the store at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The building was checked and is now back to normal workflow, according to the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Martinsville Police Department, Virginia State Police and Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office all assisted. EMS and fire crews were also placed on standby.

Authorities are still working to find a suspect.

Contact (276) 656-4200 with information.

