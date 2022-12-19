ODU report takes deep dive into NRV

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University is showing that the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward.

The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic.

“It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in Blacksburg, but it’s actually starting a relatively new expansion,” ODU Professor Economics Bob McNab said.

McNab helped gather and publish this year’s data.

“If we compare the performance of the Blacksburg, Christiansburg metro area to last year, we see that jobs are up more people are employed, the unemployment rate is down,” he said. “There’s more students enrolled in Virginia Tech.”

On the surface, the data suggests a high percentage of area households are under the poverty line.

Taking a deeper look, McNab says most of that is from college students which can be expected since a majority of students are not working full time.

“When we looked at the adjusted poverty rate for the area, we found it was dramatically lower than the reporting statistics still higher than the statewide average,” he said.

Brian Hamilton, Montgomery County’s Director of Economic Development, helped with ODU’s report.

“We’ve had tremendous growth with the research dollars and companies such as Torc Robotics and Wing at the same time, it’s putting some pressure on our housing costs, things of that nature,” he said.

Hamilton says this report shows good signs of growth for the area and puts that on display for the entire state to see.

“We have an advantage as far as university and we have an advantage as far as the students who come out and are willing to stay in this area so we are really pleased with the outcomes of the report and hope to be able to leverage in the future the positive things going on now,” he said.

