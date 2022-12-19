Birthdays
Pittsylvania County Schools change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale

Pittsylvania County School Board meeting
Pittsylvania County School Board meeting(Pittsylvania County Schools)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Pittsylvania County Schools is changing the way they grade students and how often.

The Pittsylvania County School Board voted to change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale.

An A will now be from a 100 to a 90 instead of a 100 to a 94. They are also changing from a six-week grading period to a nine-week grading period.

They say they are changing the grading scale so students have a fair shot at competing with other schools to get into college, as most colleges don’t look at grading scales.

Those who voted against the change fear that students won’t have to try as hard to pass.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Jones voted for the change.

“It’s teacher specific,” said Dr. Mark Jones, Pittsylvania County Superintendent. “I think that they would increase the rigor of a test based on a 10-point scale versus a 7-point scale and make it more difficult as far as the types of questions to earn that A, because you really have a 40-point pass rate.”

The 10-point grading scale will begin at the start of the 2023 to 2024 school year.

