Roanoke City Council set to hear from residents on Brandon Avenue housing development

The revised project features 29 townhomes
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council members are expected to hear from residents on Monday night about a proposed housing development at Brandon Avenue.

The public hearing at 7 p.m. comes after the Roanoke Planning Commission recommended approval for the rezoning of 29 townhomes in the Wasena neighborhood.

R.P. Fralin, the project’s developer, has sought approval multiple times.

Resident’s main concern is the impact to traffic at the intersection.

“I am unable to imagine people living as close to Brandon Avenue as R.P. Fralin envisions that stretch and it is not a safe place to live,” one resident said at the planning commission meeting on December 12. “That is probably why I could get residents of Roanoke to sign petitions every second of the day if I had the time.”

The company has said this project will address the ongoing housing shortage in Roanoke.

