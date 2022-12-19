Birthdays
Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles.

In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8.

The event is a chance to stay active this winter by setting a goal of 100 miles in 100 days. You can walk, run, hike or bike your way to 100 miles, or substitute one mile for 30 minutes of human-powered activity. Whether you earn your 100 miles playing disc golf, swimming, rock climbing or doing yoga, the most important thing is to challenge yourself to reaching the goal in 100 days.

Participants will receive encouraging messages, check-ins, and fitness tips from PLAY Roanoke, and will have opportunities to win gift cards and other prizes.

Click here for more information and to register, and watch the video to see Kristin Hodges from PLAY Roanoke preview the event.

