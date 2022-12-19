Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Bitterly cold temperatures are on the way for Christmas Weekend.
Bitterly cold temperatures arrive this week
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Darby Road.
One arrested in death of woman found after fire

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Putin visits Belarus as he eyes next steps in Ukraine war
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
Carman Kelly said she absolutely loves her job. Even standing for hours at a time, there’s no...
82-year-old Walmart employee gets major financial help after viral TikTok video
The last date for candidates to file is Dec. 22.
Date set for 24th house district special election
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student