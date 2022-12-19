Birthdays
Shirley Watts, widow of drummer Charlie Watts, dies at 84

By HILLEL ITALIE
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A former art student and prominent Arabian horse breeder who met drummer Charlie Watts well before he joined the Rolling Stones and with him formed one of rock’s most enduring marriages, Shirley Watts has died. She was 84.

A statement from her family said she died Friday after a brief illness.

While Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood all have had multiple wives and girlfriends, the Watts remained together for more than 50 years until Charlie died in 2021. They lived on a 600-acre, 16th century estate in Devon, where they were better known for their Polish Arabian horses than for the drummer’s singular place in rock history.

