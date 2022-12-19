Spike seen in Campbell County mailbox thefts

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a spike in thefts from mailboxes over the past week, heading into Christmas.

Sheriff Whit Clark is offering tips for residents to help keep presents and other mail safe:

Check your mailbox daily for mail and take your mail inside.

If possible, try to give cash and check gifts in person instead of sending them in the mail.

Illuminate your mailbox to keep it visible at night. This helps deter thefts.

Use USPS’s Informed Delivery option to know what mail items to be expecting from them.

The sheriff’s office says, “We know these crimes can be frustrating, especially over the holidays. We are working hard to investigate these incidents and encourage our community to use the above tips to help keep their mail safe. Also, if you have any information about these larcenies, please send us a message on here or call in to dispatch (434-332-9574).”

