Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents

Residents of Commonwealth Senior Living received stuffed animals on Dec. 19
Residents of Commonwealth Senior Living received stuffed animals on Dec. 19(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living on Dec. 19.

Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town.

Director of Parks and Rec, Brad Epperley, says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.

“A lot of times this makes their day,” he said. “Sometimes it makes their year just to be able to have an opportunity to see people and meet with people and to be able to have a present for them that they can squeeze on and love on for a long time, they really enjoy that.”

Every resident of Commonwealth Senior Living was able to take home a stuffed animal of their own.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Bitterly cold temperatures are on the way for Christmas Weekend.
Bitterly cold temperatures arrive this week
Darby Road.
One arrested in death of woman found after fire
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

The statue is set to be completed by October 2023
Roanoke City leaders reveal plans for Henrietta Lacks statue to honor her legacy
Virginia Tech sign
ODU report takes deep dive into NRV
Hip Hop Santa
Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises
Hope Center Hosts Annual Christmas Party for Kids