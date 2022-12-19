Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living on Dec. 19.

Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town.

Director of Parks and Rec, Brad Epperley, says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.

“A lot of times this makes their day,” he said. “Sometimes it makes their year just to be able to have an opportunity to see people and meet with people and to be able to have a present for them that they can squeeze on and love on for a long time, they really enjoy that.”

Every resident of Commonwealth Senior Living was able to take home a stuffed animal of their own.

