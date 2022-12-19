Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported since shots were fired in Lynchburg early Monday. Two shooters are being sought.

At 12:16 a.m. December 19, 2022, several 911 callers reported hearing shots in the 1100 block of Early Street, according to Lynchburg Police. Officers found two apartment homes in the same building, both hit with gunfire. Officers also found cartridge casings in an alley behind the building. Both residences were occupied at the time.

Initial investigation indicates both shooters were wearing dark clothing and hit both apartment homes multiple times, then ran off in the direction of Rivermont Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident or who has home security camera footage in the area from around the time of this incident is asked to contact Det. M.P. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or via the P3 app on a mobile device.

