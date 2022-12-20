$22,000 given to entrepreneurs during the Grow Martinsville-Henry County Awards 2022

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grow Martinsville-Henry County 2022 Awards took place Tuesday morning.

Four local entrepreneurs in the Grow MHC Program were recognized for their hard work and investment into their businesses.

The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth gave each business owner a $5,500 check, totaling $22,000 in grant funds.

“They are putting it all on the line, and that’s a scary thing,” said Lisa Watkins, executive director of CPEG “They really put together a thoughtful plan. Then, they have the talent to execute it. So, we’re just here as community resources to support them.”

Applications for next year’s Grow MHC or Startup MHC program are due January 4 and can be found here.

