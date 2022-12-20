Arctic front brings cold rain, brief snow, gusty winds, and very cold air late this week

Calm conditions in place today and Wednesday

Mix of precipitation types with Thursday and Friday’s fronts- Weather Alert Days issued.

Friday through the Christmas weekend: Big drop in temperature and strong, gusty winds

FIRST HALF OF THE WEEK

We stay quiet, dry, and chilly through Wednesday. Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Calm and dry today. (WDBJ Weather)

If you think the forecast is cold now then get ready! We are tracking bitter cold temperatures, windy conditions and even the chance for some light, wintry weather by late this week. Some precipitation will start to move in late Wednesday and into early Thursday in the form of a cold rain with pockets of a wintry mix. This starts the series of changes for our week.

WEATHER ALERT DAYS FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Winter will feature a fitting entry late this week as a powerful cold front blasts through bringing many forms of active weather. We have issued Weather Alert Days for both Thursday and Friday. Here’s the details:

First, a cold rain with pockets of a wintry mix set the stage for the morning of Thursday before all precipitation is a cold rain for the afternoon and evening. Morning, wintry mix setup will be best placed for our higher elevation spots starting late Wednesday (past midnight) and continuing into Thursday morning. During the afternoon as temperatures warm up we will see widespread rain showers and lose the chance for wintry precipitation. Afternoon highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and low 40s across the WDBJ7 viewing area. Winds will start to pick up in speed late Thursday.

Thursday will have pockets of a wintry mix (higher elevations). Cold rain will be with most all day into Friday. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY ICE: Less than 1/10th of an inch mainly along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway

Light ice accumulation possible Thursday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY RAIN: Around .50″ to 1″ possible. Rain continues into Friday morning.

Thursday night into Friday another system pushes in. We will mainly see rain showers Thursday night and to start off our Friday, but this is a strong front that will cross through. Temperatures Friday morning will actually be our highs for that day in the low-mid 30s. Throughout the day on Friday temperatures plummet. Since cold air is rushing in rain will change over briefly to snow for the first half of the day. Right now it is still to early to give exact snow amounts, but most models are hinting at light accumulations mainly for areas west of the parkway. Typically, with these events, the higher snowfall totals will be along the VA/WV border toward Lewisburg and into the ski areas of West Virginia. Any windblown snow making it east of the mountains would be light.

Rain early Friday will switch to snow showers as temperatures continue to drop throughout the day. (WDBJ7)

MAIN CONCERNS FOR FRIDAY

FRIGID AIR: One concern for Friday is the possibility for a flash freeze thanks to the frigid temperatures speeding in. Wet roadways could freeze quickly and may become slick. Temperatures by late Friday afternoon will be in the teens in the mountains, to lower 30s across the piedmont east of Lynchburg/Danville. Temperatures keep falling overnight, likely reaching the teens for most by Saturday morning.

Temperatures drop through the day on Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS: Strong winds push in mainly on Friday as a strong pressure gradient moves in with this front. Right now looks like wind gusts could top 40 MPH for most hometowns. This could lead to sporadic power outages, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills. Models are hinting at wind chill values Friday afternoon to already read in the teens and single digits.

DETAILS:

IMPACT THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SNOW/ICE Light accumulation of ice (<.10″) mainly mountains Rain switches snow as cold air moves in Friday morning. Little accumulation at this time. Mountain snow showers; most are dry. RAIN Cold rain for most of the day; Between .50″ and 1″ possible Early rain changes to brief snow for mostly areas west. NONE WIND Light; start to strengthen into Friday Gusting to 30-40 mph most of the day Gusting 30 - 40MPH TEMPERATURES 20s in the morning, 40s in the afternoon 40s in the morning, falling to the 20s by sunset. Temps. drop to the teens and single digits by early Saturday morning. Dangerous wind chills below zero. Highs only in the 20s.

The main impacts will begin Thursday and continue throughout the day on Friday. Weather Alert Days are issued on these days. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

We dry out but stay very cold for Christmas weekend. Saturday (Christmas Eve) will be windy with dangerous wind chills slipping below zero in the mountains. Some areas could even have wind chills drop to 15 below zero.

Wind chill values on Saturday morning could fall well below zero. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Sunday will feature slowly diminishing winds along with a very slight uptick in temperatures. Most still remain below freezing throughout the day. Looks like this could be the coldest Christmas we have seen since the year 2000.

Weekend outlook (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

