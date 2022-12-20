College students in Virginia are leaving the state soon after getting a diploma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every year, thousands of college students around Virginia are leaving the state not long after graduating.

“The governor is concerned that more people are moving out of Virginia than are moving into Virginia, and more specifically, more college graduates are moving out of the state than into the state,” Executive Director of Cardinal News Dwayne Yancey said.

Most of Virginia’s college graduates leave the state within ten years of graduation.

“Most notably the University of Virginia, most of their graduates are out of state within 10 years of graduation,” Yancey said. “These schools are probably doing a really good job of educating people and so they’re in demand all over the country.”

The state council of higher education has a website that tracks these statistics by specific majors.

Students in high demand fields like computer science are more likely to leave the state.

