Community celebrates Danville Habitat for Humanity House progress with Sponsor-A-Stud event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building four homes for those in need on Seminole Drive.

Tuesday they held an event at the home to celebrate their first Sponsor-A-Stud fundraiser and for donors to meet the homeowner of the first home that will be complete.

Each of the sponsored studs was decorated with uplifting words and blessings to create a strong foundation for Ms. Fountain.

“I feel really, really blessed to have so many studs and the sayings on them,” said Angelia Fountain, future homeowner. “It’s going to be really special.”

“It’s awesome, in a time where everything seems to be so divided and the world seems to be getting darker, that we see people from all parts of the community, all cultures, with one common goal,” explained Donald Fouts, friend of Ms. Fountain. “That’s to show love to to a woman that deserves it.”

Ms. Fountain is looking forward to having clean air the most, as she has lived in a home filled with black mold for seven years.

She now has to carry an oxygen tank and was diagnosed with COPD, although she was never a smoker.

“I’m looking forward to the clean air. When you live in an apartment, if somebody burns something, then you have to smell it and whatever else is going on,” added Ms. Fountain.

Ms. Fountain’s new home is designed to be accessible for her needs.

”We were able to make this whole great room and kitchen area really wide open,” said Kimberly Baldridge, Director of Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity. “The doorways are a little bit larger for her specifically to move in and out easily. It’s just more accessible throughout to be able to have bigger rooms for her to maneuver through.”

11 businesses and members of the community purchased studs totaling $2,000.

They hope to have Ms. Fountain completely moved in by June of 2023.

