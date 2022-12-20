FIRED UP: Liberty’s road to the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WDBJ) - In just 24 hours, the Liberty football team will cap off its season in the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo after a whirlwind end to the year.

Hugh Freeze’s departure left plenty of questions about the Flames’ future, but the team is putting all of that in the rearview.

This season, the Liberty football team has experienced some of the biggest wins in program history— and faced some of the biggest challenges— including losing their head coach.

Interim Josh Aldridge is trying to do something his opponent did back in 2015, come to the Boca Raton Bowl and win.

Liberty is undefeated in all three of their previous bowl appearances, something Coach Aldridge hopes to build on.

Toledo’s Jason Candle’s first game as a head coach was also at the Boca Raton Bowl back in 2015, where the Rockets took home a 32-17 win over Temple. Since then, Coach Candle has taken Toledo to four bowl games in his seven seasons, and has yet to win another.

The Flames also have bowl game history on their side, beating another MAC team last year in the Lending Tree Bowl over Eastern Michigan.

