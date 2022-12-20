Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

FIRED UP: Liberty’s road to the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo

By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WDBJ) - In just 24 hours, the Liberty football team will cap off its season in the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo after a whirlwind end to the year.

Hugh Freeze’s departure left plenty of questions about the Flames’ future, but the team is putting all of that in the rearview.

This season, the Liberty football team has experienced some of the biggest wins in program history— and faced some of the biggest challenges— including losing their head coach.

Interim Josh Aldridge is trying to do something his opponent did back in 2015, come to the Boca Raton Bowl and win.

Liberty is undefeated in all three of their previous bowl appearances, something Coach Aldridge hopes to build on.

Toledo’s Jason Candle’s first game as a head coach was also at the Boca Raton Bowl back in 2015, where the Rockets took home a 32-17 win over Temple. Since then, Coach Candle has taken Toledo to four bowl games in his seven seasons, and has yet to win another.

The Flames also have bowl game history on their side, beating another MAC team last year in the Lending Tree Bowl over Eastern Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Bitterly cold temperatures are on the way for Christmas Weekend.
Bitterly cold temperatures arrive this week
Darby Road.
One arrested in death of woman found after fire
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

The Lead To Liberty's Bowl Quest
The Lead To Liberty's Bowl Quest
The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
Virginia women’s basketball defeats Morgan St. 84-28
WDBJ7
No. 5 Notre Dame women’s basketball defeats No. 6 Virginia Tech, 63-52
Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match...
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties