Grants available to businesses affected by Pulaski’s W. Main St. closure

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is working on grants for businesses affected by the W. Main Street shutdown.

Any business that’s experiencing losses can apply for a grant worth up to $3,000.

Funding is available through a partnership between the town and Pulaski County Economic Development.

Business must have been open at least six months to quality for the grant.

“It’s always important to keep the businesses in mind and help them, and we want those businesses there and when you shut down an entire street, it is a hindrance, but we want to support those businesses,” Pulaski Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

The grants are available now.

Business owners can contact the town at (540) 994-8600 for more information.

