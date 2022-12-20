Health Department urges public to stay healthy this Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we get closer to Christmas, family members are coming in from out of town. Christie Wills with the Virginia Department of Health has tips to help make sure gatherings are as safe as possible.

The Health Department says gathering outside can be safer, but with the cold temperatures, it may be easier to spread out inside the home.

The biggest tip – anyone who is sick should stay home until after 24 hours of being fever-free.

For overall wellness, she recommends a 5- to 10-minute walk to boost your mood, and reaching for fruit with Vitamin C to help your immune system.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.