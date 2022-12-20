Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Intruder was able to enter Uvalde school during safety audit

An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says. (Source: Uvalde CISD/YouTube/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a troubling report about school security in Uvalde, Texas.

An inspector posing as an intruder was able to gain access to a school cafeteria through a door that didn’t properly lock.

“The intruder, we watched him on camera come up and he checked, and you know, we checked and it was locked,” said Gary Patterson, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District interim superintendent, at a board meeting on Monday. “He could see that people were loading and unloading, but as he came up he checked. It was locked, but he also tugged it and it came open.”

It happened while authorities were conducting a safety audit of schools.

The audit was part of a government program implemented after 19 children and two teachers were killed in May when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and began firing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Roanoke Co. Sheriff's Office
Names of victim, suspect released after body found in Roanoke Co. fire
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
Credit: BTW21
Martinsville Walmart evacuated due to threat
The main impacts will begin Thursday and continue throughout the day on Friday. Weather Alert...
Arctic blast accompanied by wind, cold rain, and even snow is in store late this week

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 20, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 20, 2022
Hertz may have rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls, the federal...
US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function.
German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Man arrested in Christiansburg after being involved in hit-and-run