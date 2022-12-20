Liberty gets gameday ready for bowl matchup against Toledo Tuesday night

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WDBJ) - The Liberty Flames will be looking for a fourth-straight bowl game win Tuesday night in their fourth year of eligibility.

The day is finally here, we have got football in South Florida just five days before Christmas as Liberty takes on MAC Champion Toledo in just a few hours.

For fans of Liberty, a win is at the top of their Christmas list, but so many have also spoken about the growth of the program and all they’ve accomplished this year.

Despite switch-ups at quarterback and other injuries, the team was 8-1 in their first 9 games, with the only loss coming by one point to Wake Forest. Team cohesion took a hit as rumors of head coach Hugh Freeze’s departure began to swirl, and the team ended the season on a three game losing streak.

Tuesday night’s game is the chance LU is looking for to write a different ending to a historic season.

Appomattox native Javon Scruggs has been there for the program transformation, and he says it’s something he’s proud of.

