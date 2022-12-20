Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Liberty gets gameday ready for bowl matchup against Toledo Tuesday night

Liberty Preview To Tuesday Night's Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty Preview To Tuesday Night's Boca Raton Bowl
By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WDBJ) - The Liberty Flames will be looking for a fourth-straight bowl game win Tuesday night in their fourth year of eligibility.

The day is finally here, we have got football in South Florida just five days before Christmas as Liberty takes on MAC Champion Toledo in just a few hours.

For fans of Liberty, a win is at the top of their Christmas list, but so many have also spoken about the growth of the program and all they’ve accomplished this year.

Despite switch-ups at quarterback and other injuries, the team was 8-1 in their first 9 games, with the only loss coming by one point to Wake Forest. Team cohesion took a hit as rumors of head coach Hugh Freeze’s departure began to swirl, and the team ended the season on a three game losing streak.

Tuesday night’s game is the chance LU is looking for to write a different ending to a historic season.

Appomattox native Javon Scruggs has been there for the program transformation, and he says it’s something he’s proud of.

Stay with WDBJ7 for game highlights and a recap Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Roanoke Co. Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for death of woman found in house after fire
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Credit: BTW21
Martinsville Walmart evacuated due to threat

Latest News

Liberty Preview To Tuesday Night's Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty Preview To Tuesday Night's Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty and Toledo football programs hold joint pep rally ahead of Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty and Toledo football programs hold joint pep rally ahead of Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Grambling St. 75-56
Liberty Football Boca Raton Bowl
Liberty and Toledo football programs hold joint pep rally ahead of Boca Raton Bowl