Liberty and Toledo football programs hold joint pep rally ahead of Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, FL (WDBJ) - The Liberty football program is set to take on Toledo on Tuesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for LU, with the highs helping fans soar.

“This is the fourth straight year we’ve been to a bowl game. It’s the best time,” says Flames follower Jon Manson.

“This is the first year have been able to come down we’ve got small kids and so with that, and COVID everything it was challenging the last couple of years, but it’s been awesome,” adds fan Brent Jenkins.

Whether the experience is old or new, it’s been a positive experience so far for Flames supporters. Monday night saw a dual pep rally where Liberty and the opposing MAC champion Toledo Rockets teamed up to energize their fanbase before the game.

It’s a moment, that for some fans, symbolizes a lot of growth.

“When I was in school when we really go to the game so you know we were kind of at the FCS level and struggling,” recalls Jenkins. “After that really put a lot of investment in the program and you know, obviously grown it quite a bit.”

The event was also a moment to celebrate the victories. This season for Liberty Football has had some of biggest wins in program history, but injuries and the departure of their head coach also provided some challenges.

“It’s been quite a roller coaster ride right? I mean, the wins over BYU and Arkansas those are probably the best wins in school history,” explains Manson. “But then the season kind of ended on a sour note three straight losses. coaching change with Coach Freeze leaving.”

The team flamed out at the end of the season losing their last three games. Although many Liberty faithful say they believe the squad is better than the numbers show and say this game is an opportunity to give the team a second chance to end on a high note.

“I think liberty is wanting to prove that the way the season ended isn’t who they were, and that they’re not defined by who their head coaches been defined by who’s on the field. So I’m looking forward to seeing how the game goes,” adds Manson.

Stick with WDBJ7 for move Boca Raton bowl coverage.

