Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg.

The survey will be active through December 30th.

The survey will allow people to share feedback on interactions with the police department, community engagement and safety.

“We strive to provide the highest level of service possible from your police department, across all interactions with our residents and visitors,” Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “As we continue to enhance our ability to be better partners and protectors, this survey will aid us in understanding the current expectations of our community.”

The department says they plan to share the results of the survey in early 2023.

To fill out the survey, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.