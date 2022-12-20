Man arrested in Christiansburg after being involved in hit-and-run

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a hit-and-run that occurred in North Carolina was arrested in Christiansburg Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they were following up on a crash investigation at a home in the 400 block of College St in Christiansburg.

30-year-old Brandon Lee Pigg was being sought for questioning by police about a hit-and-run that occurred on November 19, on I-81 southbound in Montgomery County. Police say the Pigg was also wanted for a felony hit-and-run that occurred on November 14, in Jacksonville, NC, after hitting getting into a head-on collision with a police officer’s vehicle.

VSP requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. When officers arrived at the home, they were able to identify the Pigg through a window. Christiansburg Police say they had been to the home before.

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office Negotiators responded to the scene to assist. At around 4:30 a.m., after getting a Search Warrant and a Fugitive Warrant, VSP Negotiators hailed the residence asking Pigg to exit. Officers say a woman at the home told them Pigg wasn’t there. However, once officers entered the home with the search warrant, Pigg was found hiding in a back bedroom.

Pigg was arrested without incident and taken to the Montgomery County Jail. Police say charges for the November 9th hit-and-run are pending.

