Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday morning in Henrico.

Henrico Police says they were called to the railroad crossing near Hungary Road and Purcell Road around 7:35 a.m. after a man trespassing on the tracks was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train.

The train remained on the scene, according to police.

A spokesperson with Amtrak released a statement providing further details about the incident.

No traffic has been impacted as the train cleared the crossing between Old Staples Mill Road and Purcell Road.

As of noon, all Amtrak services returned to normal after experiencing heavy delays for hours.

Police are working alongside NTSB, FRA, CSX Police, and Amtrak Police to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

