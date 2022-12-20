Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning.

According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.

Moye said roughly 600 customers were without power earlier in the day as a result, but power was restored to all customers by 2 p.m.

In addition to AEP crews, the Sophia Fire Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. responded.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.