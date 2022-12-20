Roanoke City Council paves way for Brandon Ave. development

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - R.P. Fralin Inc., got the go ahead from Roanoke City Council Monday night to rezone 3.14 acres at the 1002 Brandon Avenue property. The plan will bring in 29 townhomes to the area.

Roanoke City Council voted 5-2 in favor, with Councilman Joe Cobb and Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds voting against. It came after an hour of public comment, where the majority of residents were against it.

“I ask you to vote no to this cookie cutter plan, and say yes to a progressive, creative and innovative thinking for Roanoke’s precious few remaining environmentally sensitive development sites,” said one resident.

But some speakers came out to share their support for the project.

“If Roanoke is the Star City and I think it’s the Star City and I think that you are stars on the panel, I would hope that you would consider making sure that we have not just affordable housing but diversified housing for all people,” said one resident.

For council members, it came down to the need for housing in general across the city.

“Affordability is something that we need to keep in mind. So I would challenge and encourage our developers to look at the existing housing that we already have in the city and consider rehabbing what we have in place. We can’t grow as a city, if we can’t house our people,” said councilwoman Anita Price.

“We have heard a lot about affordable housing. Yes, we need affordable housing, but we need housing period,” said vice-mayor Trish White-Boyd.

“When you add more housing stock to a community, it frees up other housing stock in the community. Our city as of yet, does not have a comprehensive plan on how to address the affordable housing crisis. We’re working on that, that takes time,” said councilman Joe Cobb.

“Each time we’ve had our people, who we hire and appoint, to make the those critical decisions for us. To help us make decision, the decisions that need to be made. So I think it’s important, but I think it’s been said best here tonight that we’re facing pretty much a housing crisis in this city and somehow we’ve got to start working somewhere to build that up,” said mayor Sherman Lea.

The most recent amended rezoning and development plan includes: 29 townhomes, only one entrance in and out of the property, a left turn lane into the development, a turnaround area for buses and emergency vehicles, making sure there is no entrance to the back side of the property and changes to dumpster locations.

Residents worries will continue to include: traffic, flooding, Murray Run and that the rest of the almost eight acre property will one day be rezoned.

