Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo starts January 6

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For 55 years, the Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo has brought a mix of sporting event and family entertainment. When the 2023 edition of the rodeo rides back into Salem, fans can expect more of the same.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls, many from the Virginia area, will compete in rodeo’s most popular events, sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association, according to event organizers. The IPRA competition features bull riding, bronc busting and barrel racing, and it is not unusual to have contestants from across the United States and Canada, including current or former world champions, utilizing this event as a final tune-up for the International Finals Rodeo.

Boot Barn mutton busting is returning in 2023. Young cowpokes ages 5-7, who weigh 50 pounds or less, can register prior to each performance and see how far they can ride a sheep.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Roanoke Co. Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for death of woman found in house after fire
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Credit: BTW21
Martinsville Walmart evacuated due to threat

Latest News

Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo Starts January 6
Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo Starts January 6
Do You Know Proper Holiday Etiquette?
Do You Know Proper Holiday Etiquette?
Prevent Christmas Tree Fires this Holiday Season
Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
Prevent Christmas Tree Fires this Holiday Season
Prevent Christmas Tree Fires this Holiday Season