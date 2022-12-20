Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

TAP looks back and ahead

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year.

President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year.

In case anyone wants to get involved, there are volunteer opportunities for TAP’s upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Roanoke Co. Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for death of woman found in house after fire
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Credit: BTW21
Martinsville Walmart evacuated due to threat

Latest News

Do you know proper holiday etiquette?
Do You Know Proper Holiday Etiquette?
Do You Know Proper Holiday Etiquette?
Prevent Christmas Tree Fires this Holiday Season
Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
Prevent Christmas Tree Fires this Holiday Season
Prevent Christmas Tree Fires this Holiday Season