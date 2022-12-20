Birthdays
Teenager charged for Martinsville Walmart bomb threat

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of a Martinsville Walmart store.

About 3:30 p.m. December 18, 2022, a threat was called into the store on Commonwealth Boulevard, and the store was evacuated. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Tech Police Department, searched the store and found nothing suspicious, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the identify of the suspect and made the arrest December 20. No name has been released; the suspect is being held at the W.W. Moore juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

