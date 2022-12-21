22 cadets graduate from Virginia Military Institute during December commencement

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute hosted its December commencement for the class of 2023 on Wednesday morning. The commencement ceremony coincided with the 25th anniversary of the first co-educational cadet class.

22 cadets walked away from VMI with diplomas in hand and ready to enter the world. One of the cadets explained the road to get to graduation was challenging, but worth it.

“It definitely was not a normal college experience and I met a lot of cool people along the way,” Emily Wells said. “It definitely was a challenge.”

Wells is one of the few female cadets in this year’s graduating class. VMI reports one in eight graduating cadets are women.

“It’s cool being able to lead among my male peers and talk to them and be able to share my voice,” Wells said.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of admitting women into VMI, this year’s commencement speaker was one of the first females to graduate from the Institute. Gussie Lord explained how she learned invaluable characteristics.

“I think it helped me develop resilience, it helped me understand my own limits and understand when you need to lean on other people,” Lord said.

Those are characteristics all the cadets explained they learned during their time at VMI.

“When you come to VMI it doesn’t matter where you’re coming from,” Brenden Shrader said. “We all come here, come as blank slates and we just get to work and we hit the ground running. I’m proud and honored to be a graduate of VMI.”

Wells explained how she is honored to be in the small percentage of women graduating from the Institute.

“A lot of institutions are pretty dominated by males, but I think it really demonstrates that a female perspective is really necessary,” Wells said. “I think we keep the world going.”

Graduating cadets will go into the military, civilian life, or continue their education.

