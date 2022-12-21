Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unidentified baby was found dead in Tucson over the weekend.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police said authorities tried to revive the infant, but it was too late.

Police are now looking for the baby’s mother to ensure that she is safe and healthy. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

No further information was available as of Wednesday.

Arizona is a Safe Haven state, which means anyone who has a newborn they cannot care for can leave the infant with any EMT, fire station, or hospital, no questions asked.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
Brandon Pigg mugshot
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Christiansburg after standoff
Timeline for our next Winter storm.
Calm for now, but bitter cold and wintry precipitation pushes in late this week
Crews started to pre-treat the roads on Tuesday.
VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather

Latest News

Matthew Heuple mugshot
Man arrested for stealing school bus
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns
British fimmaker Mike Hodges is pictured in London on April 26, 2004. Hodges, who directed...
‘Get Carter,’ ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies at 90
Experts warn counterfeit items may pose health and security concerns