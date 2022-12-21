Birthdays
Breaking down the science behind the winter solstice

Astronomical winter starts at 4:47PM Wednesday, the 21st
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, VA (WDBJ7) - The first day of winter is here! Some are jumping for joy while others are ready for the summer season to hurry back. Regardless which season you prefer, the winter solstice occurs at 4:47PM Wednesday, December 21st of this year. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell breaks down why the solstice happens and some facts about it.

The winter solstice declares the official start to winter.
The winter solstice declares the official start to winter.(WDBJ7)
  • The solstice happens annually for the northern hemisphere on either the 21st or 22nd of December. While us here at home are experiencing the winter solstice our friends down south are seeing the summer solstice happening.
  • This is the shortest day or the year as we will see the fewest hours of sunlight. After the solstice daylight starts to increase. By February our sunset will happen after 6PM. The days will continue to grow longer until the summer solstice.
  • One half of the earth is pushes away from the sun while the other half is towards the sun. This is all due to the earth’s tilted axis. We are pointed farther away from the sun. This is why our sun angle appears lower on the horizon.
Days start to increase after the winter solstice and until the day of the summer solstice.
Days start to increase after the winter solstice and until the day of the summer solstice.(WDBJ7)

