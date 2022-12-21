Camper stolen in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper.

The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County.

Deputies say the camper was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

The camper has a new spare tire mount on the rear.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Inv. Ellis at 540-586-4800.

