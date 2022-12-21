Camper stolen in Bedford County
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper.
The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County.
Deputies say the camper was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
The camper has a new spare tire mount on the rear.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Inv. Ellis at 540-586-4800.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.