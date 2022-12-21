Birthdays
Construction to begin soon on Danville’s Riverfront Park, Blair Construction selected as contractor

Danville Riverfront Park
Danville Riverfront Park(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction will soon begin on the new Riverfront Park project.

Danville Parks and Recreation’s project to renovate the riverfront began in 2017. They now hope to begin construction on the new park in the first quarter of 2023 as they recently announced Blair Construction as the contractor.

“It’s important to have those spaces to break up your downtown, so that it’s not just all businesses and all streets,” said Bill Sgrinia, Director of Danville Parks and Recreation. “We need those green spaces, and this will activate our downtown.”

The 4-and-a-half-acre park will include playgrounds, a main lawn area for events and concerts, a pier overlook that extends onto the river, a splash pad and more.

“The park is designed for a variety of uses. Since it is in a floodplain, it can only be built but so much. The upper part that is along the road has a splash pad fountain. So, that could function as a fountain at night and possibly programed to music. During the day, people can get in it and use it as a sprayground,” added Sgrinia.

Danville Parks and Recreation raised around $10 million of the $14.6 million it will cost to fund the Riverfront Park project.

Sgrinia says the park is a community design based on feedback from meetings with the public.

“The idea with this park was to build a premier downtown space that would support our downtown development. It is a community park. It’s for Danville residents and visitors,” said Sgrinia.

The park will also be connected to the renovated White Mill.

“To the west of this property is the White Mill which is getting ready to go under renovations. This property will support that renovation and the green space that is around the White Mill as well,” explained Sgrinia.

He says the park should be useable in a year and hopes it will be complete in 2025.

