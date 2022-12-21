Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brings holiday cheer through “Operation Christmas Joy”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “This year has been really hard because January and February I came close to death three times with COVID, pneumonia and a heart attack,” said Linda Lewis.

It hasn’t been an easy year for long-time Franklin County residents Linda and Bob Lewis.

“That was devasting knowing I almost lost my wife three times,” said Bob Lewis.

With all they’ve been through, they knew Christmas would be tough this year. Then a phone call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office changed that.

“He realized we were going through a little bit of trouble this year and they offered to help us,” said Bob Lewis.

The Lewis’s like 42 other families will now be able to have presents under their tree on Christmas morning.

“That’s going to be a special moment and if it was up to us, we couldn’t have done it. I give all the appreciation to the Lord number one and to the sheriff’s department, can’t appreciate it enough,” said Bob Lewis.

It’s all thanks to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s annual “Operation Christmas Joy.”

“My heart is just filled with joy today that we’ve been able to do it,” said sheriff Bill Overton.

But the operation isn’t possible without countless partners throughout the Franklin County community.

“It just totally shows me the goodness of people, the humanity. When you’re in a season such as Thanksgiving or Christmas season I think the heart’s just soften, and people really do look around and understand that we are blessed to have the things that we do, and there are many people that may not be as fortunate or have come upon hard times, so I’m going to do something to make their Christmas a little brighter,” said Overton.

A total of 135 children were helped through the operation which included presents, food and household items.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.