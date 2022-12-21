Funeral services held for the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Family and the political community gathered for the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell’s funeral on Wednesday.

The delegate’s funeral was held at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church in Augusta County on Wednesday afternoon. Governor Youngkin and other state lawmakers attended the services.

Campbell passed away on December 13 after a battle with cancer.

The late delegate’s wife announced that she will run for the 24th District seat to succeed her husband.

