Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Funeral services held for the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell

Ronnie Campbell
Ronnie Campbell(Ronnie Campbell for Delegate Facebook page)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Family and the political community gathered for the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell’s funeral on Wednesday.

The delegate’s funeral was held at Mount Carmel Presbyterian Church in Augusta County on Wednesday afternoon. Governor Youngkin and other state lawmakers attended the services.

Campbell passed away on December 13 after a battle with cancer.

The late delegate’s wife announced that she will run for the 24th District seat to succeed her husband.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
Freezing rain and sleet likely Thursday morning.
Wintry mix Thursday morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze
Brandon Pigg mugshot
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Christiansburg after standoff
Crews started to pre-treat the roads on Tuesday.
VDOT prepares roads for expected winter weather

Latest News

Lynchburg Grows Holiday Produce Box
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need
Keith Moss mugshot
Man sentenced in Lynchburg for assaults against law enforcement
Danville Riverfront Park
Construction to begin soon on Danville’s Riverfront Park, Blair Construction selected as contractor
Virginia Tech time capsule
Virginia Tech seals time capsule honoring 150th anniversary
Virginia Tech Football
NIL organizations paving way for Virginia Tech student-athletes