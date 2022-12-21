Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

‘It’s incredible’: Boy returns home for Christmas after spending months in hospital following crash

Nathan Veith, an 11-year-old hit in a crosswalk in September, has returned home for the holidays. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - An 11-year-old has returned home in time for the holidays after being hospitalized for injuries he suffered in a crash three months ago.

KWCH reports Nathan Veith was hit by a car in September while riding his bike to school in the Wichita area.

The impact of the crash reportedly threw Nathan in the air and caused him to hit his head. The 11-year-old suffered a brain injury and multiple skull fractures.

But after months of daily physician visits coupled with intensive physical, occupational and speech therapies, Nathan is back home with his family before Christmas.

“Each day he makes huge leaps and bounds. We’re just amazed from where he started to where he is now. It’s incredible,” Angela Vieth, Nathan’s mother, said.

Nathan’s family said he has been at Madonna’s Pediatric Specialty Program relearning how to walk and talk.

Through physical therapy sessions, the 11-year-old started taking steps eventually leading to him playing soccer and baseball with his therapists.

Nathan has also continued schoolwork in Madonna’s Therapeutic Learning Center, meeting with an educational specialist.

“We’re always really impressed each day with his ability to do new things,” Angela Vieth said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Roanoke Co. Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for death of woman found in house after fire
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
Credit: BTW21
Martinsville Walmart evacuated due to threat

Latest News

The University of Virginia spring commencement has been canceled, according to a release from...
No. 6 Virginia men’s basketball upset by No. 22 Miami, 66-64
TIKTOK
Virginia Tech professor explains recent TikTok and WeChat ban on government technology
Credit: VDOT
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. closes lanes along I-81S
FILE - The bill includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858...
Lawmakers unveil $1.7 trillion bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
More than 50 bikers got out Tuesday night to enjoy the light displays around the Grandin...
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”