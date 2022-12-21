Birthdays
Liberty defeated by Toledo in Boca Raton Bowl, 21-19

By WDBJ7 Sports
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WDBJ) - It was a season conclusion with a shot at redemption for the Liberty Flames, who took on Toledo in Tuesday night’s Boca Raton Bowl.

The Flames had won all three of their previous bowl game appearances, but lost their last three games of the regular season.

After a trick play lead to a touchdown with under four minutes to play, Liberty was unable to punch in the extra two.

Toledo handed the Flames their first bowl game loss, 21-19, as the program moves forward into the Jamey Chadwell era.

Brittany Morgan will have full coverage from Boca on WDBJ7 Wednesday morning.

