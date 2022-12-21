Birthdays
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need

Lynchburg Grows Holiday Produce Box
Lynchburg Grows Holiday Produce Box(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes.

25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.

The boxes included fresh produce, rolls, and a turkey to create a nutritious meal.

“It’s one of our missions at Lynchburg Grows, is to get as much healthy food out to people in need,” said Jennifer Porter, Community Support and Agriculture Manager for Lynchburg Grows. “That’s through all different directions, whether it’s handing to them directly or handing it to an organization that will get it out to people that they know.”

Those who purchased boxes were able to pick them up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

They then continued to deliver the matched boxes to local organizations.

