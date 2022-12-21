Birthdays
Lynchburg man charged in child pornography case

Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they arrested Joseph S. Campbell, 44 of Lynchburg, without issue on Tuesday after efforts that spanned months led to child pornography charges.

Information came into Lynchburg Police from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a referral from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that alleged someone was accessing and viewing illicit material online.

A search warrant was served on November 3, 2022 in the 1200 block of Commerce Street during a collaborative effort with the FBI.

Campbell was arrested in the 200 block of 8th Street and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. He is being held without bond on “Possession of Child Pornography, 18.2-374.1:1   -   10 counts.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. J.H. Bragg at (434) 455-6123 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.”

