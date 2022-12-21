Birthdays
Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation.

Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III.

Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in a non-enforcement, limited-duty assignment, according to the police department.

The incident took place December 13, 2022, when the department was joined by local, state and federal partners to serve previously-issued arrest warrants for violent offenders within the city. In the 100 block of Holmes Circle, they tried to arrest Roberts, wanted on several charges, who barricaded himself in the attic of a home, according to police. After about two hours, he pulled a gun, leading to Foster responding with gunfire. Nobody was injured.

icer who discharged a department-issued handgun has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete.”

