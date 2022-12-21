Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation.

Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III.

Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in a non-enforcement, limited-duty assignment, according to the police department.

The incident took place December 13, 2022, when the department was joined by local, state and federal partners to serve previously-issued arrest warrants for violent offenders within the city. In the 100 block of Holmes Circle, they tried to arrest Roberts, wanted on several charges, who barricaded himself in the attic of a home, according to police. After about two hours, he pulled a gun, leading to Foster responding with gunfire. Nobody was injured.

