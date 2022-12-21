Man sentenced in Lynchburg for assaults against law enforcement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg Circuit Court judge has sentenced a man who was convicted of several violent crimes to 17 years in prison.

An August 4, 2022 jury found Keith Edward Moss guilty of two counts of Malicious Wounding of jail officers, eight counts of Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officers and one count of Obstruction of Justice. The sentencing was held December 21.

Of eight counts of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, one count was on a Lynchburg Police Department Officer and seven counts were on jail officers with the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Judge F. Patrick Yeatts heard evidence from the officers during sentencing about the “detrimental effects the attacks had on their lives including ending the career of one jail officer,” according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. Moss was sentenced to two years of incarceration on each charge of Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement with one year and six months suspended on each. He received 12 months of incarceration on the charge of Obstruction of Justice, a misdemeanor. For the two Malicious Wounding charges, sentence is ten years of incarceration on each with four years on each suspended. The total active period of incarceration was 17 years.

Moss was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

The charges originated from an incident February 13, 2021, when Lynchburg Police officers responded to the FastMart2, based on a clerk’s report that two males were outside the store, one with a gun. Officers found Keith Moss at the store, saying he matched the clerk’s description of one of the males. When the officers approached, Harrison says Moss hid behind a dumpster. The officers put Moss in handcuffs, and Moss then spat at one of the officers and struggled against being held.

Several officers then responded to take Moss into custody. Moss kicked at officers, continued to resist, and screamed threats and profanities at them, according to Harrison. He pinned a Lynchburg Police Department Officer to the side of the transport vehicle and kicked her repeatedly, and then was arrested on charges of Assault and Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Justice and Drunk in Public, and was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he continued his behavior, according to Harrison.

The next day, Harrison says, when three jail officers tried to complete Moss’s booking process, Moss punched jail officers in the face, chest, and arms. The day after that, jail officers tried to obtain Moss’s fingerprints and allow him to use the phone, and when he was released from his cell, he took a jail officer’s pepper spray, sprayed it at the officers, then made his way into the property room, where he grabbed a broom and used it and a mop to attack Blue Ridge Regional Jail officers, according to Harrison.

That attack led two officers to be treated at a hospital, with one officer’s injuries so severe that he could not continue his career as a jail officer, says Harrison. February 19, 2021, Blue Ridge Regional Jail officers tried to restrain Moss after he became disorderly and threw food at an officer. He bit one of the officers, requiring stitches to the officer’s hand, says Harrison.

“Jail officers, like our law enforcement officers, are a vital part of the criminal justice system and willing suffer grievous injury for the safety and security of our civilized society. This jury verdict and sentence reflect the just consequences for gratuitous violence toward those who serve to protect us,” says Commonwealth’s Attorney Harrison.

