Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video

Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville City Public Schools logo(Martinsville City Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video.

Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.

The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of the altercation between a student and the officer, acting as a school resource officer.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
Freezing rain and sleet likely Thursday morning.
Wintry precipitation and bitterly cold air on the way
Brandon Pigg mugshot
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Christiansburg after standoff
Crews started to pre-treat the roads on Tuesday.
VDOT prepares roads for expected winter weather

Latest News

A light wintry mix is possible early Thursday morning in the mountains.
Wednesday, December 21 - Evening Outlook
Ronnie Campbell
Funeral services held for the late Delegate Ronnie Campbell
22 cadets graduated on Wednesday morning.
22 cadets graduate from Virginia Military Institute during December commencement
Winter Solstice is Here
Winter Solstice is Here
Saying Goodbye to Martha Graves
Saying Goodbye to Martha Graves