Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video.

Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.

The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of the altercation between a student and the officer, acting as a school resource officer.

