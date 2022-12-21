Mother, boyfriend charged with child abuse in Spotsylvania 6-year-old’s death

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) -A mother and her boyfriend in Spotsylvania were charged with child abuse after police say they found a 6-year-old dead in her bed Friday.

According to court documents, on Friday, Dec. 16, police were called to a residence on 11117 Sunburst lane in Spotsylvania County.

When authorities arrived, they found a minor curled in her bed, bleeding from the nose and fluid coming from her mouth. The child was pronounced dead at the scene by a rescue squad.

The child’s mother, Cera Harper, who made the 911 call stated that the girl was fine when she put her to bed around 9:45 p.m. Harper also told police that the child does not have any medical history.

Police say Harper and her boyfriend, Johnathan Copenhaven, who lived at the apartment, have a history of domestic violence.

Police also say Copenhaven has a history of drug arrests and has previously been accused of assaulting the minor with proof documented on a cell phone.

Both Copenhaven and Harper were charged with three felonies, including child abuse/ neglect and possession of illicit narcotics.

NBC4 spoke with the girl’s father, Chris Sumner, who shared the moments he had with her the morning of her death.

”We did homework and everything before school. She asked me to do her hair so I did her hair and we noticed time was cut short so hey we gotta go. So I drove her to school, normal day, dropped her off, told her I love her, gave her a kiss, call me tonight,” Sumner said.

Chris said after school, his daughter went to her mom’s house.

He didn’t hear from her that night, but the next day a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s detective called Chris while he was driving home from work - telling him his daughter was found dead.

The couple’s court date has been set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m.

Police say more charges are possible pending an autopsy report.

