NIL organizations paving way for Virginia Tech student-athletes

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Name, image and likeness deals are a major part of the landscape of college athletics.

Student-athletes can be paid for work and promotions using NIL.

“It’s not just ‘I’m throwing money at kids and things like that,’” Partner with Triumph NIL Kevin Jones said. “We’re actually building their brands, and providing an advantage for the actual brands that are involved with the players.”

Triumph NIL is a sports marketing agency currently working with over 70 Virginia Tech student-athletes.

“The athletes have to do work to to access that capital so we focus on activations so that’s social media posts, commercials, appearances, all those different things,” Jones said.

The Hokie Way has entered the Virginia Tech NIL landscape as a non-profit.

“The money that’s coming to us go goes to the student-athlete, but then the student-athlete performs work for charitable organizations,” President of The Hokie Way Jim Petrine said.

He believes, right now, Virginia Tech is competitive in the national NIL landscape.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to try to beat out Alabama or Ohio State or Georgia for that matter, but I feel like we are very competitive in the level that we’re fighting against,” he said.

Even at that level it takes a lot of money to be competitive.

“If you’re talking just football, this is just estimates, I would guess, in a $3 to $7 million range is going to be needed,” Petrine said.

That’s money on a yearly basis to retain current players and recruit new student-athletes.

Commonwealth NIL also plays a role in facilitating NIL deals for Hokie student-athletes.

“NIL may not be for everybody, but it’s gonna it’s here to stay and so I do encourage people to gather as much information as they as they need and then to participate,” Commonwealth NIL Founder Nick Rush said.

The collective provides fans and businesses access to athletes through partnerships and subscriptions.

“Hokie Nation is really, really strong and for our membership, we have members from California, Florida, New York,” Rush said. “Now we have memberships all over the country, and Hokie Nation has been really responsive to this.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.