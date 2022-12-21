Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

NIL organizations paving way for Virginia Tech student-athletes

Virginia Tech Football
Virginia Tech Football(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Name, image and likeness deals are a major part of the landscape of college athletics.

Student-athletes can be paid for work and promotions using NIL.

“It’s not just ‘I’m throwing money at kids and things like that,’” Partner with Triumph NIL Kevin Jones said. “We’re actually building their brands, and providing an advantage for the actual brands that are involved with the players.”

Triumph NIL is a sports marketing agency currently working with over 70 Virginia Tech student-athletes.

“The athletes have to do work to to access that capital so we focus on activations so that’s social media posts, commercials, appearances, all those different things,” Jones said.

The Hokie Way has entered the Virginia Tech NIL landscape as a non-profit.

“The money that’s coming to us go goes to the student-athlete, but then the student-athlete performs work for charitable organizations,” President of The Hokie Way Jim Petrine said.

He believes, right now, Virginia Tech is competitive in the national NIL landscape.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to try to beat out Alabama or Ohio State or Georgia for that matter, but I feel like we are very competitive in the level that we’re fighting against,” he said.

Even at that level it takes a lot of money to be competitive.

“If you’re talking just football, this is just estimates, I would guess, in a $3 to $7 million range is going to be needed,” Petrine said.

That’s money on a yearly basis to retain current players and recruit new student-athletes.

Commonwealth NIL also plays a role in facilitating NIL deals for Hokie student-athletes.

“NIL may not be for everybody, but it’s gonna it’s here to stay and so I do encourage people to gather as much information as they as they need and then to participate,” Commonwealth NIL Founder Nick Rush said.

The collective provides fans and businesses access to athletes through partnerships and subscriptions.

“Hokie Nation is really, really strong and for our membership, we have members from California, Florida, New York,” Rush said. “Now we have memberships all over the country, and Hokie Nation has been really responsive to this.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
Freezing rain and sleet likely Thursday morning.
Wintry mix Thursday morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze
Brandon Pigg mugshot
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Christiansburg after standoff
Crews started to pre-treat the roads on Tuesday.
VDOT prepares roads for expected winter weather

Latest News

Keith Moss mugshot
Man sentenced in Lynchburg for assaults against law enforcement
Danville Riverfront Park
Construction to begin soon on Danville’s Riverfront Park, Blair Construction selected as contractor
Virginia Tech time capsule
Virginia Tech seals time capsule honoring 150th anniversary
Taubman Hosting "Transform Masquerade Ball"
Taubman Hosting "Transform Masquerade Ball"