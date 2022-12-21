Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Over $2 million distributed through Hurley Relief Fund

United Way's disaster relief deadline is Friday
United Way's disaster relief deadline is Friday(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin says over $2 million will be distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund.

Payments are available to Virginia residents with real property damages caused by the flooding that happened last August in Hurley.

After the flooding, FEMA denied the state’s and individual’s requests for help.

“The destruction in Hurley after last year’s flood was devastating, but the community response has been inspiring,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The creation of the Hurley Flood Relief Fund has enabled us to distribute necessary relief funding to Virginians in dire need, and given us a framework that will allow for relief funds to be delivered faster moving forward.”

Earlier this year, the General Assembly created the Hurley Flood Relief Fund and gave $11.4 million in aid to those affected by the flooding.

To find out more information or to apply for the program, contact Buchanan County DSS at 276-935-6806.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
Brandon Pigg mugshot
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Christiansburg after standoff
Timeline for our next Winter storm.
Calm for now, but bitter cold and wintry precipitation pushes in late this week
Crews started to pre-treat the roads on Tuesday.
VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Update WDBJ+
Wednesday Morning Update on WDBJ+
Crews started to pre-treat the roads on Tuesday.
VDOT prepares roadways for expected winter weather
The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
Chief meteorologist Brent Watts looks into the potential for wintry weather leading into the...
Brent Looks at Odds of Winter Weather Leading into Christmas