Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”

More than 50 bikers got out Tuesday night to enjoy the light displays around the Grandin...
More than 50 bikers got out Tuesday night to enjoy the light displays around the Grandin Neighborhood.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”

The group did a five mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.

”Biking is not a solo sport. It’s definitely something that happens in community and we’re excited that everybody gets to be together, have hot chocolate, have some smores and just enjoy each other’s company,” said Elizabeth Elmore, public outreach manager for RIDE Solutions.

The event is made possible each year by Cardinal Bicycle, RIDE Solutions and Pedal-Safe-ROA.

