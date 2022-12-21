Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup.

At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.

Officers learned the victim had just arrived at the business and while in the parking lot, a man approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. The robbery took money from the victim, who describes the robber as a light-skinned Black man wearing a ski mask, black hoodie with a white emblem on the right sleeve, black pants and black shoes.

The robber ran off after the robbery in the direction of Rockbridge Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T.A. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

