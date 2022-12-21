The Salvation Army needs $50,000 more to reach its end-of-year donation goal

Birthdays
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Salvation Army is racing to meet its red kettle donation goal by the end of the year.

The Salvation Army is $50,000 behind its goal of $125,000 in donations. That goal is a lower amount than previous years.

The kettles will be out in the community until Friday.

A captain with the Salvation Army explained the money you donate goes right back to local programs.

”Those kettles affect programs, they affect us being able to provide food boxes and being able to provide utility assistance,” Captain Jamie Clay said. “If we don’t get enough money in those kettles, we have to make some very tough decisions that we don’t like to do.”

The Salvation Army is asking for any and all monetary donations before the holiday weekend.

