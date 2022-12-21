Birthdays
Virginia flags ordered at half-staff in honor of police chief killed in line of duty

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.(Photo via South Hill Enterprise)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Youngkin has ordered Virginia and US flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a police chief killed in a crash.

Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. died in a crash December 16 near the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.

Governor Youngkin’s order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all local, state and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. who was killed in the line of duty.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 21st day of December 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

