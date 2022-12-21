Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginia Tech professor explains recent TikTok and WeChat ban on government technology

TIKTOK
TIKTOK
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday banned TikTok and WeChat on state government technology. Specifically apps developed by “ByteDance Limited” and “Tencent Holdings Limited.”

Dr. James Ivory is a professor in Virginia Tech’s school of communication. Ivory explained this isn’t the first time a ban like this has happened.

“This is a theme that’s played out before in 2020. Then President Trump, issued essentially a very similar ban and almost the same ban, of state use of these platforms. And in 2021, current President Joe Biden sort of watered down that ban a little, maintained some scrutiny, but lifted the ban on actual apps.”

The worry continues to be about Chinese access to American data.

“Not necessarily because the belief is that these companies are up to no good, but that it would be very easy for the Chinese government to apply pressure to them to get out American’s data.”

Ivory said it all comes down to the safety of data and state’s have the right to make this decision on government employee devices and WiFi.

”I think the concerns at a state level are justified, that this is a country with which we do a lot of business, but also a country with which we have a lot of tension.”

Sen. Mark Warner recently released a statement showing his support for these bans on government devices.

“As a former governor and Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I’m glad to see that Virginia has banned TikTok on government devices. TikTok has the stamp of approval of the Chinese Communist Party and it poses a serious national security threat due to its data collection practices and its ability to reach and manipulate Americans. I hope to see more states take action to keep our government technology out of the CCP’s reach.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Roanoke Co. Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for death of woman found in house after fire
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
Credit: BTW21
Martinsville Walmart evacuated due to threat

Latest News

Credit: VDOT
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. closes lanes along I-81S
More than 50 bikers got out Tuesday night to enjoy the light displays around the Grandin...
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office helped 43 families through its annual "Operation Christmas...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brings holiday cheer through “Operation Christmas Joy”
Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Lynchburg man charged in child pornography case